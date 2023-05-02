Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Fate Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.86% and a negative net margin of 292.55%. The company had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fate Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics Trading Up 4.8 %

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Fate Therapeutics

A number of research firms have weighed in on FATE. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $62.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush cut Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,879,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,145,922.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 42.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Further Reading

