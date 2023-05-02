Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,688,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,051. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $57.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day moving average of $50.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Fastenal by 617.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

See Also

