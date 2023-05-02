Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of FFIEW stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 34,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,676. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $1.20.

