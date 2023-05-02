Family Firm Inc. Sells 7,652 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,652 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 17,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,212,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,993,973. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $43.23.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

