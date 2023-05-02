Family Firm Inc. Sells 187 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Family Firm Inc. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

IYG stock traded down $4.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,256. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $137.46 and a 1 year high of $176.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.95 and its 200-day moving average is $160.28.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

