Family Firm Inc. Sells 10,867 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Family Firm Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,867 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Family Firm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.47. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $50.85.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

