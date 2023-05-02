Family Firm Inc. Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,252,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,225,000 after buying an additional 241,218 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,113,000 after purchasing an additional 220,735 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,001,000 after acquiring an additional 190,282 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,523,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,241,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,697,000 after buying an additional 87,581 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

IYE traded down $2.09 on Tuesday, hitting $41.97. The company had a trading volume of 189,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,261. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.05. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $34.94 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

