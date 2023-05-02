Family Firm Inc. Purchases 3,132 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Family Firm Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.10. 3,052,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,683,255. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.67. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.191 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

