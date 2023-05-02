Family Firm Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

SCHA traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.05. 263,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.07.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.