Family Firm Inc. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Family Firm Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
IEF stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,137,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,954,401. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.08. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $105.75.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
