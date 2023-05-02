Family Firm Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Family Firm Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.39. 205,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,328. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

