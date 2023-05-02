Family Firm Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,366.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,912. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $99.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.78.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

