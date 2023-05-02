Family Firm Inc. Buys 347 Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAT. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 98.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 267,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after buying an additional 132,582 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,992,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the first quarter worth $2,355,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,542,000 after purchasing an additional 35,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 37.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 20,774 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IAT traded down $2.05 on Tuesday, hitting $31.96. 656,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,081. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average of $45.98. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $56.89. The stock has a market cap of $714.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

