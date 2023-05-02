Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Stock Price Down 14.6%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 14.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 341,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 194,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Falcon Oil & Gas Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$176.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.