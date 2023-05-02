Fair Isaac’s (FICO) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at 3M

3M restated their maintains rating on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FICO. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $700.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $655.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $760.14.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $745.99 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $758.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $691.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $622.90.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total value of $1,424,105.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,770.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total value of $210,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total value of $1,424,105.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $169,770.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,507 shares of company stock worth $2,458,546. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

