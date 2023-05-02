Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XOM. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 3.1 %

XOM stock opened at $114.67 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $465.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after buying an additional 19,230,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,253,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.