Expedia Group (EXPE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Expedia Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $94.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.89. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $178.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Expedia Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $59,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Expedia Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Expedia Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.79.

Expedia Group Company Profile



Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Further Reading

