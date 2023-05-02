ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 80,345 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,345 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $14,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in PACCAR by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in PACCAR by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in PACCAR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.
PACCAR Stock Performance
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PACCAR Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.
About PACCAR
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
