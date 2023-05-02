ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 724,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.24% of Graphic Packaging worth $16,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,702 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 16,681.4% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 3,220,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,990 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 936.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,765,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,874 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 127.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,970,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,310,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,742 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,798,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,616. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.73.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

