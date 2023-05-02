Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Short Interest Up 13.1% in April

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,900 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the March 31st total of 266,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolution Petroleum

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 120.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,304 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 11,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 34.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 16,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:EPM traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $6.51. The company had a trading volume of 99,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,074. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.95. Evolution Petroleum has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $8.55.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 million. Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 54.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Evolution Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It holds assets through Delhi, Hamilton Dome, and Barnette Shale. The company was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

