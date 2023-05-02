Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Research analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Evogene Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71. Evogene has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Evogene

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evogene by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 156,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Evogene by 49.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 67,867 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evogene in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agro biological products to improve plant performance.

