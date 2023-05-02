EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Short Interest Update

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,200 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the March 31st total of 687,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EVTC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $515,562.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EVERTEC news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $515,562.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 29,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $1,023,694.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,961.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,553 shares of company stock worth $2,635,115. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.51. The stock had a trading volume of 271,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,406. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.96. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $41.10.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $161.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.51 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 29.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

