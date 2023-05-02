Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Short Interest Down 10.1% in April

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,400 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the March 31st total of 136,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRAM shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Everspin Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everspin Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Everspin Technologies Price Performance

MRAM traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.56. 11,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,776. Everspin Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $9.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $134.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Darin G. Billerbeck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $66,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,933.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Everspin Technologies news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 5,536 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $36,648.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,390.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Darin G. Billerbeck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $66,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,933.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,497 shares of company stock worth $155,036 in the last quarter. 4.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everspin Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRAM. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Everspin Technologies by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Everspin Technologies by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,006,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 66,979 shares in the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, TMR Sensors, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

