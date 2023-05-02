Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $77.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average of $79.46. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading

