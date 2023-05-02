Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 62.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVRI. TheStreet cut shares of Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE EVRI traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,350. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74. Everi has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $21.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 2.34.

Insider Transactions at Everi

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.55 million. Everi had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 15.06%. Everi’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everi will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $714,586.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,211.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Everi news, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $714,586.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,211.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $111,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,007.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,633 shares of company stock valued at $923,333. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Everi by 42.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Everi in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Everi by 7,296.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.