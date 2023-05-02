Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.65 EPS

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $11.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.96 by ($1.65), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.31 earnings per share.

Everest Re Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RE traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $380.34. The stock had a trading volume of 365,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $394.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $365.82 and its 200 day moving average is $343.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 43.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Re Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 52,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,313,000 after purchasing an additional 19,285 shares during the period. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 2,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 459,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,133,000 after purchasing an additional 243,934 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth $532,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth $6,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.80.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

