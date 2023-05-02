Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Short Interest Up 8.8% in April

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the March 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Eutelsat Communications Stock Down 1.2 %
Eutelsat Communications stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.66. 881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,706. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93. Eutelsat Communications has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $2.97.
About Eutelsat Communications
