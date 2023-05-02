Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Short Interest Up 8.8% in April

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the March 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Eutelsat Communications Stock Down 1.2 %

Eutelsat Communications stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.66. 881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,706. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93. Eutelsat Communications has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $2.97.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

