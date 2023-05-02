Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Price Performance

EGFEY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 32,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,949. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59.

About Eurobank Ergasias Services and

Eurobank Ergasias Services & Holdings SA engages in the provision of retail, corporate, private banking, asset management, insurance, treasury, capital markets, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, Wealth Management, Global and Capital Markets, International, and Other and Elimination Center.

