Ethereum One Day Volume Hits $7.75 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $225.34 billion and approximately $7.75 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $1,871.73 or 0.06519031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00058903 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00038512 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00018613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00019941 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,388,950 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

