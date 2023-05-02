Ethereum One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.22 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $220.49 billion and approximately $7.22 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,831.45 or 0.06525263 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00059281 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00039109 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00020291 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006506 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002738 BTC.

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,388,950 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

