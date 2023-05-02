Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Lowered to $245.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an underweight rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.33.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESS stock opened at $220.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $195.03 and a 52-week high of $333.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $476,588,000. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2,388.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 638,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,367,000 after purchasing an additional 613,092 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,367,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,907,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,651,748,000 after purchasing an additional 390,858 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

