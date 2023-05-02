Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Short Interest Update

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 521,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust stock traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.17. 350,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $325.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.57.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 122.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,219,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 47.3% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

