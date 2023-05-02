Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ESPGY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,999. Esprit has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.
