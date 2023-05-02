Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Esprit Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ESPGY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,999. Esprit has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.

Esprit Company Profile

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names. It operates through retail stores, wholesale partners, and online platforms.

