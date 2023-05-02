Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $1.34. 361,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,439,001. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.12.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 19.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after acquiring an additional 730,091 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 116.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,706,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after buying an additional 1,457,952 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,537,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after buying an additional 469,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 23.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,533,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 288,609 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESPR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.
Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.
Further Reading
