Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $1.34. 361,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,439,001. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig sold 5,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $27,531.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,763.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Eric Warren sold 5,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $25,704.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,572 shares in the company, valued at $245,288.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig sold 5,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $27,531.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,815 shares in the company, valued at $985,763.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,743 shares of company stock valued at $74,258. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 19.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after acquiring an additional 730,091 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 116.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,706,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after buying an additional 1,457,952 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,537,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after buying an additional 469,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 23.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,533,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 288,609 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESPR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Further Reading

