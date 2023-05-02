Ervin Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.8% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $33.72. 136,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,329. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $37.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.63.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

