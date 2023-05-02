Ervin Investment Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.01 on Tuesday, reaching $415.35. The stock had a trading volume of 293,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,744. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $434.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $404.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.96. The stock has a market cap of $309.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

