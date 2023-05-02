EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Lowered to $360.00 at Citigroup

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $430.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $391.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $400.00.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $279.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $265.38 and a 1 year high of $462.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.16 and a 200 day moving average of $323.91.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.48. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth $1,159,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 99.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

