EOS Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. EOS has a market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $76.79 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00003624 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004373 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003283 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001092 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,089,882,580 coins and its circulating supply is 1,089,884,586 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

