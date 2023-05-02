Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Short Interest Update

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,290,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 6,300,000 shares. Currently, 19.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 724,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Get Enviva alerts:

Enviva Stock Performance

NYSE EVA opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.99. Enviva has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.42). Enviva had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $239.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Enviva will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.75%. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -139.23%.

Insider Transactions at Enviva

In other Enviva news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,477 shares in the company, valued at $232,100.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enviva

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Enviva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Enviva in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Enviva in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Enviva by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

