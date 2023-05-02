Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Shares Bought by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,982 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Enviva accounts for approximately 3.3% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gagnon Securities LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Enviva worth $15,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth about $2,229,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,740,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Enviva by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enviva alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,100.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enviva Price Performance

EVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Enviva from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Shares of EVA traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.38. 437,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,328. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.68. Enviva Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $88.04.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $239.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.54 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. Equities analysts expect that Enviva Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Enviva Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.76%. Enviva’s payout ratio is -139.23%.

Enviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.