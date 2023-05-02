Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Enstar Group Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of ESGR stock opened at $241.00 on Friday. Enstar Group has a fifty-two week low of $169.04 and a fifty-two week high of $249.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter.
Enstar Group Company Profile
Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Run-off, Enhanced RE, Investments, and Legacy Underwriting. The Run-off segment is consisted of acquired property and other insurance business.
