EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.83

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.83 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16.31 ($0.20), with a volume of 3971908 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.72 ($0.21).

ENQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded EnQuest to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 32 ($0.40) to GBX 29 ($0.36) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on EnQuest from GBX 45 ($0.56) to GBX 38 ($0.47) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut EnQuest to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 27 ($0.34) to GBX 20 ($0.25) in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of EnQuest from GBX 35 ($0.44) to GBX 30 ($0.37) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 306.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £308.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -836.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 21.75.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

