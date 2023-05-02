Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Enovis to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovis

In other Enovis news, COO Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $92,543.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,106.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enovis news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 3,780 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $234,775.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,340,631.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $92,543.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,106.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,181. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enovis

Enovis Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 57,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENOV opened at $58.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.54 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.46. Enovis has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $68.15.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enovis will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enovis

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Stories

