Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Short Interest Down 12.1% in April

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,300 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the March 31st total of 382,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,363.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGHSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Enghouse Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EGHSF traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688. Enghouse Systems has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $32.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average of $26.61.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

