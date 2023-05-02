Enerplus (ERF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 85.10% and a net margin of 37.93%. On average, analysts expect Enerplus to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus Stock Performance

Shares of ERF opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.49. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $19.23.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.74%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Barclays upgraded Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerplus

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the third quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Enerplus by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 53.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.