Energi Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.78 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last week, Energi has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $8.78 million and approximately $151,653.49 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00059268 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00039185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00020418 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001133 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,424,255 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.