Enegra (EGX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $500,619.28 (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be purchased for $179.38 or 0.00640695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Enegra (EGX) has a total market capitalization of $15.24 billion and approximately $500,619.28 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Enegra (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) was first traded on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 183.21056337 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $470,631.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enegra (EGX) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enegra (EGX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

