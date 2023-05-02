Employers (NYSE:EIG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EIG. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Employers from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Employers in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers Price Performance

Shares of Employers stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $40.36. The company had a trading volume of 139,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.24. Employers has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average of $42.58.

Institutional Trading of Employers

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Employers had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $206.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Employers will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Employers by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,132,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,497,000 after acquiring an additional 64,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Employers by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Employers by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,469,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Employers by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,468,000 after purchasing an additional 53,905 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Employers by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Employers

(Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers, Cerity, and Corporate and Others. The Employers segment includes traditional business offered under the EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment operates under the Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.