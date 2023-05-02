Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Short Interest Down 20.6% in April

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Emerson Radio Price Performance

Shares of MSN remained flat at $0.53 during midday trading on Monday. 5,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,670. Emerson Radio has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $0.91.

Get Emerson Radio alerts:

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 43.15%.

Emerson Radio Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, toaster ovens, clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, wireless charging, massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.