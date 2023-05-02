Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EBS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of EBS opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. Emergent BioSolutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $447.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.62). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $330.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. Emergent BioSolutions’s quarterly revenue was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

